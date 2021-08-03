Pine Creek Trail Reopens

Inyo National Forest is happy to report that the Pine Creek Trail has reopened to hikers and to stock. The trail was closed due to heavy rain activity following a fire in the area.

Many thanks to the Inyo National Forest trail crew employees and to the Student Conservation Association (SCA) crew for their very hard work to complete this work. Additionally, thanks to the Pine Creek Pack Station who helped out by packing in tools and equipment. What an excellent partnership!

Repairs are underway on the Gable Lakes Trail, but the trail is passable for hikers who should use caution. This trail had 13 separate washout sections in the first 1.75 miles of trail. This is a primitive use, non-stock trail and the crews will continue to work on this trail in the upcoming weeks.

(Photos Courtesy of Inyo National Forest)