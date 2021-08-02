Historical History Highlights All Over the Sierra

How about visiting a local museum with your family and friends? Lots of interesting history in our Owens Valley and Eastern Sierra.

From South to North . . .

Explore Hollywood’s Back Lot at the Museum of Western Film in Lone Pine, opened seven days a week, 10 AM – 4PM. 450+ films and TV shows shot on site, in the Lone Pine Alabama Hills

The Eastern California Museum is opened seven days a week, 10AM – 5PM. Admission is free, but a $5 donation would be welcomed.

The historic Mt. Whitney Fish Hatchery in Independence is opened Monday – Thursday 10 AM to 3:30 PM

The Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site, five miles northeast of Bishop on Highway 6 is opened seven days a week from 10 AM to 4 PM, train rides offered occasional Saturdays.

The Mammoth Museum at the Hayden Cabin is open through June, daily, from 10 AM to 4 PM. In July and August, thru Labor Day Weekend, opened 10 AM to 6 PM. After Labor Day the cabin will close at 4PM thru September.

The Mono Basin Historical Society & Museum in Lee Vining – Old School House and Upside Down House. Old artifacts, photographs, and equipment chronicling the mining and pioneering history of the Mono Basin, A fine collection of Kutzadikaa (Paiute) baskets and tools. Open Wednesday – Monday through October. 10 AM – 4 PM.

The Mono County Museum at the 1880 Schoolhouse in Bridgeport Park is opened thru September 30, Tuesday – Saturday 9 AM – 4 PM