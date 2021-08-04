First Friday Night Markets Return

Eastern Sierra Artists and the City of Bishop are thrilled to be bringing back the popular First Friday Night Markets. This Friday evening (8-6), the Block Party will be held from 6:00 -9:00 p.m. on Academy Street in Downtown Bishop.

This FREE event features many vendors selling hand crafted items such as soaps and lotions, jewelry, knit and crochet items, and African baskets. Food will be available from Pino Pies, Rosa’s tamales, Uncle Shyam and desserts including a popsicle cart.

Local products from our area will include honey, fresh cut flowers, and beef grown in Chalfant plus locally grown produce. Come have a cocktail or a beer while enjoying the music of Harry Andreas Band and watching the Aerial Silks perform.

Scheduled future dates: Friday, September 3 & Friday, October 1.