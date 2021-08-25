Celebration of Life for “Mr. Bishop”

A Celebration of Life for Chuck Kilpatrick will take place on Saturday, September 11 at 2:00 p.m. in the Charles Brown Auditorium at the Tri County Fairgrounds. A dedication and reception will follow.

Chuck was known lovingly as “Mr. Bishop,” the most active volunteer, helping to promote events, the Chamber of Commerce and the city of Bishop. He attended travel shows representing Bishop, worked with the Fair, Mule Days, the California High School Rodeo Championships, and the Lone Pine Film Festival, among many other organizations.

Chuck passed away on December 30 due to complications with COVID pneumonia.