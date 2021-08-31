Bishop VFW Raise Funds For The 13 Fallen Solders

Bishop’s VFW Post 8988 has erected a small memorial to the 13 solders killed at the Kabul airport last week. Money is being raised to be giving to the Gold Star Family program, which will in turn be given directly to the families of the 13 fallen service members.

The Gold Star Program supports families of service members killed in combat.

Also the VFW will be sending an American flag to the families, through the “Tribute To The Fallen Solders” motorcycle group, based out of Eugene, OR. The large group of Veteran motorcyclists do an honor ride each year, across the country, taking flags and plaques of appreciation to Gold Star families, have them sign the flags, then head to Arlington Nation Cemetery.

The local VFW memorial was designed by Post #8988 members Scott Newcomb, a Navy Corpsman vet, Jackie Graef, and bar manager Kissy Stine, who set up the donation plan.

Cash donations are welcomed during VFW’s open hours of 1:00 – 7:00 PM.