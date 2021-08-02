Bishop Bronco Lady Varsity Soccer Team When League Title

Bishop Bronco Lady Varsity Soccer team finished the regular season games first in High Desert League with 5 wins and 1 lost.

This season’s athletic awards were awarded to the following “Scholar Athletes,” presented to athletes who have maintained honor roll status, with a 3.5 + GPA, during season:

Congrats to Morgan Booth, Brooklyn Braaten, Kaylyn Cooper, Taylor Dailey, Zoe Dailey, Ami De la Torre, JuliAnna Jackson, Annabell Mojica, Alexandra Morales, Jorden Pritchard, Larissa Simpson, and Emma Thornberg.

The CIF High Desert All-League Honors Exceptional Achievement Awards went to Taylor Dailey (Center Defense / Team Captain)

Most Valuable Player, Zoe Dailey (Center Defense), JuliAnna Jackson (Left Wing Forward)- 1st Team, Kaylyn Cooper (Left Mid-fielder), Jaden Davis (Striker) – 2nd Team, Emma Thornberg (Center Defensive Mid-fielder), Honorable Mention & the All-Academic Award.

Interested girls in playing soccer in the upcoming Lady Broncos’ Varsity Soccer season, please contact Coach Bill Dailey at 661-340-3947.