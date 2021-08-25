Arrested – Again – Barlow Allegedly Commits Arson and Attempted Murder

(From Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, to be broadcast on KIBS/KBOV News on August 25 at 7:00 a.m, 12 Noon, and 5 p.m. hour long newscasts.)
On Tuesday, August 24, at about 12:40 P.M., Bishop Volunteer Fire Department, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Bishop Police Department, California Highway Patrol and CAL-Fire responded to a structure fire on North Barlow Lane.
A fire on the front porch of the residence was extinguished by Bishop Volunteer Fire Department.
Bishop Volunteer Fire Chief along with Law Enforcement began investigating the fire. Through interviews of the occupants of the residence, and evidence located, it was determined the fire was intentionally started.
George Clinton Barlow III was arrested on allegations of five counts of attempted homicide and one count of arson. Barlow III is currently being held at the Inyo County Jail on $2.5 million bail.
(Top photo courtesy of Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. Barlow III photo from KIBS/KBOV files.)
