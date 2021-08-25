Arrested – Accused Sexual Assaults on Children

(Broadcast on KIBS/KBOV News 8-24-21)

Monday, August 23, investigators and deputies from the Mono County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mitchell Pinizzotto, age 35, from Lee Vining, on suspicion of committing sexual assaults on juvenile victims.

Pinizzotto is being held in the Mono County Jail on felony charges of Rape, Kidnap, and Lewd and Lascivious Acts on a Child, with bail set at $1,000,000.

The investigation into Pinizzotto began with a report of sexual assault earlier this year, and a thorough investigation identified additional victims. The reported assaults happened from 2012 to 2021, and the victims ranged in age from 7 to 15 years old at the time of the reported assaults.

All the crimes occurred in the vicinity of Lee Vining.

Investigators are asking the assistance of the community in identifying any additional victims and are asking any victims to please come forward. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Mono County Sheriff’s Office .

(From Mono County Sheriff’s Office)