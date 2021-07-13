Ride the Death Valley Train at Laws Museum

Looking for something COOL to do on a hot summer Saturday? Visit Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site.

Ride the train on Saturday July 17th and Saturday July 31st. Visit the Gold Mine Mill, the Silver Canyon Saloon, and all the other exhibits and artifacts on display. The Museum. Opened 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Train rides will run every half hour ’til 2:30 pm.

Admission to the Museum is by donation. Train rides are $5.00, children under 13 are free. (Train rides are free for Museum members.)

Come on out and enjoy a relaxing day! Private charter rides are available in the Brill car or “Old Smokey” mine train.

Have you ever wanted to ride the rails on a hand car? Inquire at the Museum about availability for your event.

Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site: (760) 873-5950 or by email at LawsRailroadMuseum@gmail.com. – honored to be preserving the rich history of the Owens Valley community.