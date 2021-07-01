Racing Resumes at Tonopah Speedway

This past Saturday night the Tonopah Speedway was rocking and rolling. The Hot Dogs were fresh, the beer was cold, and the racing was AWESOME! After 4 hours here’s how it all breaks down.

The #48 car “The Tonopah Hornet, Steve Stringer, out lasted Pahrump’s finest, Jay Ward, as these top two gave us a face for the ages. Jay Ward had the lead for most of the race holding off Stringer and every turn until the final few laps The Tonopah Hornet took the inside to take the lead and never looked back. Jordan Shelton in the #69 hobby finished 3rd and Goldfield’s favorite son, Matt Gillum, rounding out the top 4

The Mini Stock main event was not without controversy. In the final two laps, two of top four cars were black flagged for jumping the red on a restart. The winner of Mini Stock main event was car #52 Brandon “Fireball” Jones, who fought off “Bobaloo” Robert Otteson in his #7 mini stock.

KIBS sponsored “The Tonopah Bad Boy” Duffy Otteson, would hop in his brother Sterlynn Otteson’s #23 Pro Super Stock and take the checkered flag out lasting the Beall Boys, Keith and Tomas, James Thibodeaux, in his #2JT A Modified would take his second checkered flag of the season.