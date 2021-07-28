Own a Piece of Goldfield, NV

The County of Esmerelda, Nevada is auctioning off 27 parcels, three mining claims, three former fire trucks, and an ambulance. All located in Goldfield, the auction will take place live, behind the Esmerelda County Courthouse on August 7 at 1:00 p.m.

Bidders must pre-register for a fee of $25., which includes a bidder number, parcel maps, and parcel descriptions. Minimum bids for parcels have been established, ranging from $1,000 to $8,000. Most are vacant properties and have been liened by the county for delinquent property taxes, to be sold to the highest bidder.

For more information, contact the county treasurer’s office. 775-485-6309

(PHOTO – The International Car Forest in Goldfield, NV is not one of the properties up for auction.)