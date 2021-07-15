Missing Hiker in The Whites

Missing climber alert for Ron Bolan, who was last seen at the summit of Boundary Peak in the White Mountain Wilderness & Inyo National Forest. Last known location was on the “Trail Canyon” Trail.

His last communication was his posted selfie taken at 1:38 PM Tuesday (7/13/2021) – a picture of himself on the peak, and what he was wearing at the time.

If seen, please contact the Esmerelda County, NV sheriff’s office at 775-485-6393.

The Sheriff’s Dept. confirmed, as of 8:00 AM today (7/15/21), the search is still ongoing.