Mammoth Chamber Members Gather For First Time in 16 Months

The Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce held their first public gathering yesterday (7-27) since Covid began. The well-attended “Business After Hours” mixer was hosted at the historic Hayden Cabin at the Mammoth Museum. Along with the incredible food and drinks, Covid frustrations could be worked out with an ax-throwing instructor.

KIBS/KBOV Radio is a member of the Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce and appreciate all they do for the Mammoth business community.

MAIN PHOTO: KIBS’ News & Sports Director Ken Harrison, along with KIBS’ Account Executive Sonya Hernandez, learn all about the 12-year old Mammoth business, Black Tie Ski’s, with owners Collin, Brittney, and 3-month old Bennett.