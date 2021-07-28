LADWP Award Five Skilled Labor Scholarships to Recent Graduates

LADWP has announced they were honored to award five, $1,000 scholarships to recent Owens Valley high school graduates.

The main goal of the scholarships is to help bridge the gap in the area of technical trades skills and encourage the next generation to pursue careers in skilled labor trades like utility workers, woodworking, auto mechanics, and IT.

Congrats to Bishop Union High School grads Wyatt Reedy, Braeden Gillem, and Garrert Wilkinson. Also to Miguel Santana of Palisade Glacier High School, and Delaney Perpall from Owens Vally High School.