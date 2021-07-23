Inyo County CAO Clint Quilter Passes

It is with great sadness that Inyo County announces the passing of its County Administrative Officer Clint Quilter on July 20, 2021, when cancer took him way too soon.
Quilter was first hired by Inyo County as its Public Works director in 2013 and became CAO in November, 2018, when, after a nationwide search, the board of supervisors unanimously agreed that Quilter was a perfect fit for the job. Previously he worked for the city of Hollister where he started in 1993 as an assistant engineer and worked his way up to city manager, a position Quilter held for almost 10 years.
His experience with leading many large, complicated projects during his tenure at Hollister made him an extremely valuable asset to the Inyo County community. While in Hollister, not only did he lead the construction of a multi-billion dollar wastewater treatment plant, he balanced the budget during the worst of the recession while still improving services and parks for the city.
During his time with Inyo County, Quilter led or was a key player in many successful projects. As Public Works director, he was instrumental in implementing critical improvements to county infrastructure, served on the team that helped draft Inyo County’s historic cannabis regulations in the face of mounting voter pressure, and proved an invaluable leader during times of emergency, including during the historic runoff of 2017 that damaged several county roads.
Quilter performed this work with humility, integrity and a dedication to public service that will continue to inspire the Inyo County family long into the future.
He was also an exceptional leader, able to listen to views on all sides and assess the big picture. He could offer quick and solid solutions during intense anxiety, high emotions and conflicting priorities. Quilter’s even-mannered approach to controversial issues engendered the respect of his employees, the public, board members, and community partners. When Quilter spoke, people listened, and when people spoke to Quilter, they knew they had his full attention and consideration.
He was a trusted and steady source of support, encouragement, counsel, problem-solving, and camaraderie. Quilter was an active member of the community and he loved coaching the Lone Pine Lady Eagles basketball team. He also was a frequent guest at another favorite project of his, the Lone Pine dog park.
The entire Inyo County family mourns the loss of Quilter and sends its sympathies to his family and all those who knew him.
If you would like to make a gift in Quilter’s honor, his family recommends donating to the Lone Pine Lady Eagles or contributing to a shade tree and memorial bench at the dog park.