Bishop Little League All Stars Take Title

Bishop Juniors All-Stars took the title of “champs” of the District 51 Little League play-off tournament, held in Bishop over the last week.

The final winning game was held on Wednesday (7-14-21) at the Bishop City Park field #4, defeating the California City All Stars – 12 to 7.

The Bishop Team heads to Santa Anita on Saturday (7-17-21) to play in the Section 2 Junior Little League All Stars Tourney.

The All-Star team manager is Matt Kemp, All-Star Coaches are Richard Dondero and Josh Nicholson.

Team members are; Joseph Bacoch, Travis Cano, Jesiah Dondero, Elliot Douda, Blake Fimbres, Aiden Frechette, Will Kemp, Rueben Nicholson, Sage Otto-Conners, Elijah Reynolds, Carlos Sualez, Richie Talavera, Mike Trejo

Congrats Boys!