The City of Bishop will be hosting their 2021 co-ed adult soccer league. This year’s registration will be a little different than the past.

Everyone who is intending to play must register on the City of Bishop website by August 29th. The teams will be generated from the list of registered players. Players may request a buddy preference during the registration process.

For addition information please go to the City of Bishop Sportsites registration page, or call Waylon Cleland, 760-873-5863.