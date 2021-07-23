A Great Group of Inyo County Guys

The Eastern California Museum received its largest donation of the year so far on Wednesday when members of the Inyo County Road Department delivered a huge slab of the historic Roosevelt Tree.

The historical tree stood for over 100 years at the intersection of U.S. 395 and Highway 168 East, at the Veteran’s Flag Monument.

At 14 inches thick and over four feet in diameter, the substantial cross section required a backhoe to maneuver into place near the south entrance of the museum.