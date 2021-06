Mammoth Museum at the Hayden Cabin has been awarded a grant from the California State Library to gather historical slides, negatives, photos, VHS cassettes, film, and maps.

Old memorabilia is welcomed, to have them converted to a digital file format. Specifically the museum is looking for old family vacation film and historically significant objects.

The grant must be used by August 1. Please contact Diana Chesterman 760-902-1346. or info@mammothmuseum.org