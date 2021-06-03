BRONCOS DROP THE BOBCATS 13-3

The final regular season game was played this past Tuesday at Tatum Field with the Bishop Broncos keeping their undefeated season intact.

The Broncos spotted the Bobcats 3 runs before the bats came alive in the bottom of the third inning.

After scoring 7 runs in the bottom of the third, the Bronco defense and pitching were strong while keeping Boron off the board for the rest of the game.

Individual stats for the Broncos

BRAEDEN GILLEM:

1-2, single , 2 runs scored , 1 stolen base

JAKE FRIGERIO:

2-4, 2 singles , , 1 run scored , 1 stolen base, 2 RBIs

ACIE VALDIVIA:

1-4, single, 1 run scored , 2 RBIs

LANDON KRUSE:

1-2, single ,1 run scored , pitched 1 1/3 inning, 2Ks, 4 walks

ALBERT CANO:

0-2, 2 runs scored , pitched 2/3 inning , 2 Ks

BILLY MCKINZEY:

1-3, single, 1 run scored , 1 stolen base , 2 RBIS

RILEY EROPKIN:

0-0, 1 run scored , 1 stolen base

ACE SELTERS:

2-3,!single and double (walk off), 2 stolen bases , 1 run scored 3 RBIS, pitched 3 innings, 3 walks, 3 Ks

CAIN OMOHUNDRO:

0-1, 1 stolen base , 1 run scored

CLAY OMOHUNDRO:

1-2, single , 2 stolen bases , 2 runs scored , 1 RBI

The Bishop Bronco now wait to see who and where they are going to play in the CIF playoffs.