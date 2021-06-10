BRONCO VARSITY ARE MOVING ON IN THE PLAYOFFS

The Bishop Boys Varsity Baseball team took out the Caruthers Blue Raiders on Wednesday with the final score of 6-5.

Caruthers loaded the bases in the first inning but Bronco starter Ace Selters pitched the boys out of that Jam.

Then the Bronco bats came alive early and scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st.

Bronco infielder Reece Dondero deliver a couple of monster doubles in the game, had 2 RBI’s in the game with a stolen base.

Jake Frigerio slammed a triple in the bottom of the 1st and accounted for one of the three Bronco runs.

Individual stats for the Bishop Broncos:

BRAEDEN GILLEM:

0-4

JAKE FRIGERIO:

1-3 triple,2 , 1 run scored

ACIE VALDIVIA:

0-4

LANDON KRUSE:(DH)

1-1,single ,1 run scored , 1 stolen base 1 RBI

REESE DONDERO:

2-2, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, – stolen base , 1 run scored

ALBERT CANO:

0-1

BILLY MCKINZEY:

0-2, 1 run scored

RILEY EROPKIN:

2-2, single/ double1 run scored , 1 stolen base, 2 RBIs

ACE SELTERS:

0-2, 1 run scored – pitched 4 1/3 innings, 3 Ks

CLAY OMOHUNDRO:

1-3, homerun, 1 run scored 1 RBI

Billy McKenzie came in to pitch in the 5th inning when the game was tied and pitched a heck of a game in relief.

Clay Omohundro broke the 5-5 tie with a solo home run and the Broncos never looked back winning 6-5. What a game!

Now the Broncos wait to see if they are traveling to Minarets High School or hosting Lindsay high School next Wednesday, June 16th in the semi finals of Division 5 Baseball. Minarets is ranked #1 and Lindsay is ranked #8. Lets hope for an upset on Friday when those two get together so the Bishop Boys can host another at Tatum Field in Bishop!

We will keep you updated on all the happenings on the local news at KIBS/KBOV.

Go Broncos!!