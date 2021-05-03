Owens Fire at 2,000 Acres – Brady’s Mobil Threatened

(UPDATED 5-4-21@7:00 a.m.) – 69% Contained “Fire is holding within current footprint with no expected growth unless increased winds become an issue.” – BLM Winds are expected to return on Thursday

ORIGINAL STORY – Saturday afternoon, May 1, a fire broke out near the Kern & Inyo County line, in the Indian Wells and Short Canyon areas, west of Highway 395 and Highway 14 – in the hills above Brady’s Mobil. With hot, dry, 40 MPH guests, smoke quickly covered the Ridgecrest Valley.

(UPDATED 5-2 @ 11:47 a.m. by the Bureau of Land Management, the lead firefighting agency.)

The fire quickly consumed 2,000 acres with high winds over night. “Potential for fire movement is moderate,” Stated the BLM. There are 132 personal on the fire lines. Containment is 10%. No cause has yet to be determined, and no structures have been reported as lost. Highway 395 remains open.

From Bishop, looking south, the pinkish smoke-filled sky could be seen at the southern ends of the Whites and the Sierra around sunset on Sunday.

(Photo by KIBS/KBOV News Team on the scene)