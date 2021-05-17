Lone Pine Lady Eagles Softball Pushing Forward

Lady Eagles dropped two games last week, winning one in a three-game series.

On Tuesday, May 11, Eagles beat Immanuel Christian 18-4. However May 13th’s game against Rosamond didn’t find victory against the Roadrunners – Losing 14-9. On May14, the Eagles dropped a game to Desert. The final score was 10-0 in 5 innings.

Desert’s pitcher had a great game and she threw 5 scoreless innings. The Lady Eagles did manage to get two hits. Brisa Gutierrez had a nice opposite field single but was left on base. Overall, the game was all Desert.

The Lone Pine High School Lady Eagles are going to try to bounce back this week. They have three games in three days – Wednesday is against Coleville, in Bishop. Thursday is a home game against Trona. Friday the Lady Eagles are traveling to Ridgecrest to play Immanuel Christian.

(Photo by Coach Kinberg. Ed. Note: Heal well my friend. No more skateboarding.)