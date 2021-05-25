Lady Broncos Fall to the Scorpions

The Bronco Varsity Softball team took on the Desert Scorpions yesterday at the city park. The final score was a Scorpion victory 5-1.

According to Head Coach Stacy Van Nest “We just couldn’t string our hits together to score more runs. Defensively we executed excellent bunt coverage and got the out every time. We have ended our regular season play as 5-3 in league and 5-5 overall. We are not sure what is next for the Broncos. Play off intent forms need to be turned in May 28 and the play off bracket will be released June 5. We are unsure if we will go for the play offs as of yet. And since we had to reschedule Boron, we do not know how we will finish in league as others teams have more league games to play. ”

Jasmyn Dondero pitched 7 innings and had 7 K’s and 7 hits.

Lauren Allen was 2 for 3 with a double.

Sadie Dishion was 1 for 2 with a double.

Jayda Jackson was 1 for 3 with a double.

Kayla Jackson was 1 for 2 and

MaNeSe Braithwaite was 1 for 4 at the plate.

Van Nest added “We would like to thank our seniors Lauren Allen, MaNeSe Braithwaite, Sadie Dishion, Jessica Doll, Jazmyn Dondero, and Kayla Rodriguez. We would also like to thank the City Park for great facilities and the parents for their support.”

As Stacy Van Nest mentioned, we will just have to wait and see if more softball is in the future for our Lady Broncos.