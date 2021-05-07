KIBS’ New Eastern Sierra Fishing Report

Starting today, KIBS and our fishing friends at Berkley Fishing host a fresh fishing report on Friday’s and Saturday’s from around the Sierra.

Listen in for up-to date fishing reports and tips from the experts at Ernie Tackle & Ski Shop in June Lake, Rick’s Sporting Goods in Mammoth Lakes, and Reagan’s Sporting Goods in Bishop.

Our News Director, Ken Harrison, an avid angler, also updates Eastern Sierra fishing during his Monday – Friday 7am, 12noon, and 5pm hour-long newscasts, reporting on the tournaments, stocking schedules, and keeping an eye out for reports of biggin’s landed, although not usually on his rod.

(Photo Courtesy of Silver Lake Resort, proving that post Opening Day fishing continues strong, with Debbie Bish landing her 2# 8oz. on Mice Tails, and Hubby Daryl topping with a 4# 8oz. caught on Berkley Pinch Crawlers.)