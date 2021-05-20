KIBS/KBOV Obituary Policies

KIBS/KBOV is honored to support grieving families by airing obituaries free of charge, as a community service.

Obituaries are aired Wednesday through Friday during our hour-long newscasts at 7:00 a.m. and 12 noon. Timeline for submissions is by 5:00 a.m. each Wednesday. We no longer post or update obituaries on this page on our website.

KIBS-FM reaches a range of 200 miles along the Eastern Sierra, from Olancha to Bridgeport, and through assigned frequencies in the western Nevada areas of Hawthorne and Tonopah/Goldfield.

While your mortuary will usually help to write obituaries. We are honored to help your family as well.

Here are some helpful tips:

Due to time constraints, we can generally allow only one minute for each obituary.

Unfortunately we can’t mention each family member, usually having to use the line, “and many extended family,” unless we know family members live in our broadcast area.

We usually focus on your loved one’s time spent in our broadcast area.

Please feel free to mention memorial donations, service times and location.

We encourage obituaries to mentions of the cause of death (unless self-inflected) as it helps friends to better understand the family’s situation and supports working through the grief of a loss.

Please email obituary submissions to: kibsnews@gmail.com, or drop off /mail: KIBS/KBOV, 1305 U.S. Hwy. 395, Bishop