It’s Open, Open, Open!

Tioga Pass, Highway 120, is now open into Yosemite National Park. The gate opened around 8:00 a.m. today.

Caltrans had cleared the highway up to the park entrance weeks ago, and anglers had access to Lee Vining Creek and the three lakes in the area. But because of the higher elevation of the pass , and length of the roadway within the park, National Park crews took longer to clear and open.

Lee Vining businesses are rejoicing, and reopening, now able to welcome visitors from the westside into the Eastern Sierra.

YARTS transit buses will start running on June 15 from the east side into Yosemite and into the San Joaquin Valley.

Reminder: To control the crowds under COVID restrictions, a Day Use Pass, known as an “Entry Reservation” will be required to enter the park. There is no additional cost for the day pass, other than the normal park entry fee. Find out more at Recreation.gov.

Photo Courtesy of Randy Walker/Caltrans