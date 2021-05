Welcome Back Bishop Mule Days Fans!

Every morning, 6:00 to 10:00 a.m., KIBS’ morning personality Gary Young, plays Mule Music Mania for gift certificates from The Toggery.

Listen for the mule “whinny”, call in, and ID the previous songs’ title and artist. Winners are put into a drawing for the grand prize, a $150 gift certificate from The Toggery

(Photo of KIBS’ own mule mascots, Waylon and Willie. Come say hi at Mule Days.)