Inyo County Is A Big Zero!

As of 4:00 p.m. May 18, Inyo County’s Health and Human Services Department reports, for the first time in over 14 months . . . . .

ZERO positive COVID cases in the county. Zero new positive cases in the last two weeks. Zero current hospitalizations. Zero deaths from COVID in over six weeks.

However the county remains in the Orange Tier level as of yesterday’s reassessment of the last reporting week ending May 8. Only Orange County moved into the less restrictive Yellow Tier yesterday, joining L.A. and Mono Counties in the SoCal, Central Coast, and southern San Joaquin Valley areas.

The colored tier levels of California’s Blue Print for a Safer Economy ends June 15. In Nevada, COVID restrictions ends on June 1. Masks and social distancing are still required by both states until then.