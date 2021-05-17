How Do I Text 9-1-1?

What used to be a Millennial observational joke, is now reality. Mono County Sheriff’s Office announced residents may now send a text on emergencies to 9-1-1.

There are times when someone may not be able to speak on the phone, such as; individuals deaf or hard of hearing, or have a speech disability. Or perhaps a medical issue such as having a heart attack. How about speaking out loud when the caller is in danger, such as a home invasion, abduction, domestic violence, or an active shooter.

The Sheriff reminds, “Call when you can, text when you can’t.” And location services on our phones must be turned on.

Now the Millennial joke will be, “What’s the number for 9-1-1?”