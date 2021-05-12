Help Find This Missing Person

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, and the family of Robert Alan Wildoner, are actively seeking information to find the missing 76-year-old from Apple Valley, CA.

Wildoner was to have been in the Saline Valley/Warm Springs area of Death valley National Park on May 4th, to repair a previously left vehicle.

Described as a white male, fully bald, blue eyes, 5′ 6″, 160 pounds with a slender build, his daughter’s stopped by KIBS/KBOV asking for our help.

Please report any information or sightings to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.