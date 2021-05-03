Get Your American Legion Red Poppies

The ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #118 are passing out red poppies around Bishop. Donations are welcomed and appreciated. All proceeds benefit local Veteran services, and Veterans and their families.

The ladies can be found in front of Grocery Outlet, Vons, and Dwayne’s Friendly Pharmacy at various times., now through May 30.

In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of The American Legion Auxiliary. Congress approved National Poppy-Wearing Day, in remembrance, to be on the Friday before Memorial Day.

After World War I, the poppy flourished in Europe. Scientists attributed the growth to soils in France and Belgium becoming enriched with lime from the rubble left by the war. The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed during battle .

How many of us had to memorize the Red Poppy Poem, In Flanders Fields, in grade school?

In Flanders Fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses row on row.

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved, and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

(Photos Courtesy of AmericanLegion.org)