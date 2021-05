Not kids this time, but a full scale demo of the old cinderblock house on Highway 395 in McGee Creek.

The abandoned, pink-graffiti-painted-over house has sat vacant for years, all by itself, next to Highway 395, overlooking Crowley Lake. Only after everything of value, such as copper wiring and fixtures had been stripped out by vandals, was the house put up for sale. No takers in the last decade.