California’s High School Rodeo Queen Visits Bishop

Maycee Knight, the reining Queen of the California High School Rodeo Association visited Bishop yesterday, in preparation of the annual High School Rodeo Championships, taking place at the Tri-County Fairgrounds June 7 – 12.

Knight served in a COVID-restricted year, where her ability to travel and meet other District Queens, and rodeo participants around the state was curtailed.

After graduation, she plans on attending community college in Texas, seeking a degree in Agricultural Marketing.

Knight is a true cowgirl, also competing in the high school rodeo meets in several events.

A senior from Bakersfield, she will crown the new Queen during the Bishop Championships. The winner will go on to compete, representing California in the North American High School Rodeo Queen Pageant in Oklahoma later this year. Contestant are judged on communication skills, and ability to ride, and knowledge of rodeo competitions.

Tickets for the Rodeo are available at the Bishop Chamber of Commerce.

(PHOTO: KIBS Morning Personality Gary Young, State Rodeo Queen Maycee Knight, & KIBS?KBOV News Director Ken Harrison)