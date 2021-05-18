BRONCOS WIN VS MAMMOTH 7-4

Maybe the Bishop Bronco’s were a little complacent with the Mammoth Huskies. Mammoth came prepared for the Broncos and it was an actually great game with the Broncos pulling ahead for a 7-4 victory. Here is the game in pictures.
BRAEDEN GILLEM:
2-3 single and triple , 1 run scored
JAKE FRIGERIO:
0-4
ALBERT CANO:
0-2
CAIN OMOHUNDRO:
0-1, 1 run scored
CLAY OMOHUNDRO:
1-4, single , 1 run scored
BILLY MCKINZEY:
0-2, 1 run scored,pitched 2 1/4 inning, 2K no walks
REESE DONDERO: 0-1
ACIE VALDIVIA:
2-3, singles and double, 1 run scored
RILEY EROPKIN:
1-3, double
ACE SELTERS:
1-2, double, 1 run scored pitched 7th inning , 1 Ks 0walks
LANDON KRUSE:
2-2, 1single on base error, 1 run scored, 2 stolen bases on passed balls, pitched 3 3/4 inning , 5K , 3 walks
Broncos travel to Rosamond for an away game this Thursday 5/20.21 to take on the Rosamond Roadrunners.