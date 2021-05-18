BRONCOS WIN VS MAMMOTH 7-4

Maybe the Bishop Bronco’s were a little complacent with the Mammoth Huskies. Mammoth came prepared for the Broncos and it was an actually great game with the Broncos pulling ahead for a 7-4 victory. Here is the game in pictures.

BRAEDEN GILLEM:

2-3 single and triple , 1 run scored

JAKE FRIGERIO:

0-4

ALBERT CANO:

0-2

CAIN OMOHUNDRO:

0-1, 1 run scored

CLAY OMOHUNDRO:

1-4, single , 1 run scored

BILLY MCKINZEY:

0-2, 1 run scored,pitched 2 1/4 inning, 2K no walks

REESE DONDERO: 0-1

ACIE VALDIVIA:

2-3, singles and double, 1 run scored

RILEY EROPKIN:

1-3, double

ACE SELTERS:

1-2, double, 1 run scored pitched 7th inning , 1 Ks 0walks

LANDON KRUSE:

2-2, 1single on base error, 1 run scored, 2 stolen bases on passed balls, pitched 3 3/4 inning , 5K , 3 walks

ACIE VALDIVIA:

2-3, singles and double, 1 run scored

RILEY EROPKIN:

1-3, double

Broncos travel to Rosamond for an away game this Thursday 5/20.21 to take on the Rosamond Roadrunners.