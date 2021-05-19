Bronco Baseball’s “Ace” Heading to UCLA

After a 7-4 win over the Mammoth Huskies on May 17, at the closing ceremony of league-play for the COVID-shortened season of the Bishop Broncos, 1st baseman, Ace Selters, made a special announcement.

Ace announced, to the cheers of fans, that he’s heading to UCLA after graduation. Although he’s not part of the school’s baseball program . . . yet . . . Ace hopes to get a walk-on try-out once he settles in as a Bruin.

AM1230 KBOV’s play-by-play announcer, Rock Baker, noted “Ace” is a great name for a baseball player. Congratulations Ace. Bishop Proud!

The Broncos have two more non-league games remaining – Thursday, May 20 @ the Rosamond Roadrunners, and Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Boron Bobcats. The June 1 game will be broadcast live on AM 1230 KBOV. Game time 3:15 p.m.

(Photo Courtesy of Gary Young Photography)