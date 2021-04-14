Strong Winds Delay Big Rigs and Trailers

A major wind event predicted by the National Weather Service started around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, and increased so strongly that Highway 395 was shut down for several hours to high profile vehicles and big rigs.

By 4:00 p.m., numerous big rigs , stopped by CHP, lined southbound Hwy. 395 from the Bishop golf course entrance south to Sunland Reservation Road, and many more were parked on Sunland Res. Rd, all the way back to Sunland Drive,

Southbound trucks were also stopped in Bridgeport. Northbound trucks were stopped in Pearsonville with travel restrictions all the way north to the Nevada border. There were no travel restrictions, other than high wind warnings, in place on Highway 6, until trucks got into Bishop.

At 7:08 p.m., CHP allowed southbound trucks to travel down Highway 395, with caution. CHP continued to evaluate the situation, and allowed northbound trucks in Pearsonville to resume their travel at 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service stated the wind event would expire at 10:00 p.m.

Trucks lined up on Sunland Res. Rd. from Hwy 395 to Sunland Dr.