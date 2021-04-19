Opening Day Merry Fishmas Lakes Ice Free and Roads Clear . . . Mostly

Most traditional Merry Fishmas Opening Day lakes are ice free! And reports are that it has been too warm recently to support traditional (and safe) ice fishing in the higher lakes. A lot of holdover fish are expected to be hungry come official start time – 5:08 a.m. April 24.

Mammoth Lakes – The Basin road will not reopen in time for the opener. The road will be blocked at Tamarack Lodge. However Twin Lakes will have some exposed water for walk-in anglers.

While the lakes are officially opened, the Inyo National Forest reports not to expect the Basin roads and campgrounds to open until the week before Memorial Day,.

Bishop Creek – Hwy. 168 up to Sabrina is opened and plowed. They are trying to get the road to South Lake opened as well. North Lake road is not plowed and won’t be opened for weeks.

June Lake Loop – All roads and lakes opened and ice free.

Lee Vining – The creek officially opened March 1st under new, year-around regulations for some non-resort lakes.

Caltrans is doing its best to re-open Tioga Pass up to Tioga Lake by April 23, but can’t guarantee. The road is clear but repairs are needed to guard rails and plowing drainage channels. Saddlebag road will not be plowed.

Lundy should be opened. Virginia Lakes may still have ice, at least the east lake will. Road may not be plowed all the way.

Bridgeport – Lower twin is ice free. Upper Twin should have some open waters, but not be plowed all the way. The Reservoir is wide open.

(Photo – KIBS/KBOV News & Sports Director Ken Harrison and his Silver Lake Crew at The Point, every Opening Day, for 15 years. Sacramento, Palmdale, L.A., and Encinitas represent!)