Lone Pine Eagles Drop Only Game This Season to Trona Tornado’s

Lone Pine had their one and only football game on Friday, April 16th in a COVID-shortened season. Both Lone Pine and Trona suited up 10 players for the Friday Night Lights contest.

Lone Pine would lead at halftime by a score of 28 – 24, but eventualy ultimately fall by a final score of 42 – 72.

Coach Bryan Ashley said he was so proud of this team and the effort that they showed on Friday night! “They never quit even at times when playing with 6-7 players in the second half. This Team has been together since October and has battled through constant adversity throughout the season, their commitment to the Team has been extraordinary!”

“Battling through setbacks on a weekly if not daily basis (with scheduling & guidelines) all the way to the end. It was very gratifying to see The Eagles get their wish and play a good opponent on a Friday night under the lights!,” he reported.

Coach Ashley wanted to thank the staff at Lone Pine High School and the community for their outgoing support of the Football program this season, as well as the dedicated staff that I work with; Coach Dean Chavez Jr., Coach Shawn Andreas, and Trainer Dave Daughtry Jr.

“The Seniors leaving the team this year will be missed and I wanted to thank them for their commitment to the Football program,” said Coach Ashley.

Seniors Neftali Ruiz, Shivam Bhakta, Almir Perez and Matt Button got in a one and only final game – all outstanding student athletes.