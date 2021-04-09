FEMA/Rural Nevada Mobile COVID Vaccines – Beatty, Tonopah, Round Mountain, Dyer

FEMA and the State of Nevada have coordinated to bring field COVID vaccination clinics into western Nevada’s rural area.

8,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines to be administered. No appointment necessary. Age 18 and up. (ID may be required to prove at least age 18.) First come, first served.

April 12 – 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Beatty EMS Station # 31

April 16 – 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Tonopah EMC Station #11

April 18 – 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Round Mountain Hadley Fire Station #21

April 29 – 12:00 noon – 6:00 p.m. Dyer Library/Rodeo Grounds