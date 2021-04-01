CALTRANS Announces Funding for Inyo/Mono Highway Improvements

As part of the state’s $491 million allocation to address transportation needs, two projects are coming to Inyo and Mono Counties.

Several new Chain Control Turnouts will be constructed on Highway 395 and Highway 6, about seven miles north of Bishop, adding lighting, signage, and a median crossover. Existing chain install areas will be improved and expanded to make it safer for motorists in the winter time.

In the Shoshone area , 42 miles of lane will be rehabilitated along Highway 127, all the way to the Nevada state line.