Bronco Baseball is Back!

The Bronco Baseball team rolls on with a victory over the Rosamond Roadrunners today by a final score of 12-2 in 6 innings.

With Rock Baker and Ken Harrison calling the game on 1230 KBOV and Gary Young getting the pictures, we had all the base’s covered.

Bronco hitting was a little slow in the first three innings but the afterburners kicked in after that.

Hitting stats for the Bronco’s

Hitting:

BRAEDEN GILLEM:

1-3,double , 2 runs scored

JAKE FRIGERIO:

3-4, 2 singles/1 double , 3run scored

ACE SELTERS:

1-4, single, 2 RBI, 1 run scored

LANDON KRUSE:

2-2, triple and single , 3 run scored, 1 stolen base

ALBERT CANO:

1-4, single, 2 RBI, 1 run scored

BILLY MCKINZEY:

2-3, double and triple 1 RBI, 1 runs scored, 2 stolen bases

REESE DONDERO:

2-3, single, 1 sac fly, 3RBIs

CALEB GILLEM:

0-1

ACIE VALDIVIA:

1-2 single

RILEY EROPKIN:

1-3; single 1 runs scored

And Pitching for your Bishop Bronco’s

PITCHING:

Landon Kruse pitched 4 innings with 8Ks, 2 walks

Ace Seltzer final 2 innings , faced only 7 batters in 2 innings. 2Ks, I walk.

A GREAT team effort !!! Go BRONCOS!!!