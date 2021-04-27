Bronco Baseball is Back!

The Bronco Baseball team rolls on with a victory over the Rosamond Roadrunners today by a final score of 12-2 in 6 innings.
With Rock Baker and Ken Harrison calling the game on 1230 KBOV and Gary Young getting the pictures, we had all the base’s covered.
Bronco hitting was a little slow in the first three innings but the afterburners kicked in after that.
Hitting stats for the Bronco’s
Hitting:
BRAEDEN GILLEM:
1-3,double , 2 runs scored
JAKE FRIGERIO:
3-4, 2 singles/1 double , 3run scored
ACE SELTERS:
1-4, single, 2 RBI, 1 run scored
LANDON KRUSE:
2-2, triple and single , 3 run scored, 1 stolen base
ALBERT CANO:
1-4, single, 2 RBI, 1 run scored
BILLY MCKINZEY:
2-3, double and triple 1 RBI, 1 runs scored, 2 stolen bases
REESE DONDERO:
2-3, single, 1 sac fly, 3RBIs
CALEB GILLEM:
0-1
ACIE VALDIVIA:
1-2 single
RILEY EROPKIN:
1-3; single 1 runs scored
And Pitching for your Bishop Bronco’s
PITCHING:
Landon Kruse pitched 4 innings with 8Ks, 2 walks
Ace Seltzer final 2 innings , faced only 7 batters in 2 innings. 2Ks, I walk.
A GREAT team effort !!! Go BRONCOS!!!