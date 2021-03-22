Winner Winner, Lots of Chicken Dinners

Congratulations to Julie Anderson ! She was the big winner in our Luck O’ The Irish Pot of Gold Contest. She successfully came closest to the actual amount of our Manor Market Gift Card giveaway.

At the sound of the leprechaun, contestants called in on the Gary Young Morning Show, to guess the amount of the gift card. The only clue was the card was valued between $150.00 and $300.00.

The correct amount was narrowed down by callers as either too high, or too low.

Julie came within one penny of the correct answer of $273.51.

This new, week-long contest turned out to be a big success and lots of fun for our listeners to play! Stay tuned for the April Fish Opener’s “Land a Lunker” contest, for more valuable prizes.

(Pictured are KIBS/KBOV’s account executive, and co-host of the KFC Chick Block heard at 8:15 a.m., Sonya Hernandez (L), with winner Julie Anderson (R).