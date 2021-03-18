Tonopah Muckers High School Football vs. Mineral County Serpents – LIVE

In Western Nevada’s big shoot out in high school rivalry football, the Tonopah Muckers go up against the Mineral County High School Serpents from Hawthorne.

Game time 2:00 p.m. this Friday, March 19. KIBS will be broadcasting the game LIVE on FM 101.7 in Tonopah, and FM 102.3 in Hawthorne. Both teams are evenly matched at 0 – 1, with their huge first game losses in a COVISD-shortened season.

KIBS’ Adam Gonzalez will offer the exciting play-by-play action, and Ken Harrison joins in for the half-time recap.