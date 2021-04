In a COVID-shortened season, the Tonopah High School Muckers go up against the Alamo, NV Panthers in the final game of the season.

The young Muckers team go into the final game with an 0-3 record.

The game will be heard live in Tonopah & Goldfield, NV on KIBS 101.7, or live stream on kibskbov.com.

Join all the action with our play-by-play announcer, KIBS’s Adam Gonzalez.