TONOPAH EIGHT-YEAR OLD WINS GO-CART COMPETITION

A young racer from Tonopah made the town proud last Saturday night.

Rycker Stringer, an 8-year-old, 3rd grader from Tonopah Elementary School, beat out 15 other racers in the go cart class.

The race was held at the Pahrump Valley Speedway. Rycker competes in five or six races a year. He’s hoping to race more this season.

Ryker’s been racing for three years now on the Nevada circuit. Does he want to wait 10 more years to race in NASCAR? “No,” says dad Steve Stringer. “He just wants to play college football.”

Rycker is the son of Steve and Shannon Stringer of Tonopah. Steve is the Athletic Director for the Tonopah Muckers High School.