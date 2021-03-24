OR-93 Gray Wolf Says “See Ya’ Later Mono County”

The GPS-collared gray wolf known as OR-93, or as we at KIBS/KBOV have dubbed . . . Wolfie . . . continues to travel farther south in California than the collared wolves that have preceded him.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced in early February that OR-93 had crossed state lines and was in Modoc. Over the past few weeks, he moved from Mono County, and into parts of Tuolumne, Mariposa, Merced and Madera counties. The last collar reading showed Wolfie in agricultural areas in central Fresno County.

OR-93 is a young male from southeast of Mt. Hood in Oregon. He was fitted with a tracking collar by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs within the White River pack’s territory in June 2020. Like many young wolves, he subsequently left his pack in search of a new territory and/or a mate.

Sorry Wolfie, probably none to be found in this part of California.

Gray wolves are listed as endangered. Anyone who believes they have seen a wolf in California can report it to CDFW at wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/ Mammals/Gray-Wolf/Sighting- Report.

Though gray wolves are generally much bigger than coyotes, they can sometimes be misidentified. We encourage the public to review this identification page that provides tips for differentiating between wolves, coyotes and dogs.

Wolfie wears a purple collar around his neck which should make the animal more identifiable.

Gray wolves pose very little safety risk to humans. CDFW will continue to monitor his whereabouts with the cooperation of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.