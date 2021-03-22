Mineral County Fire Department Inspecting All Hydrants

Mineral County, NV’s Fire Chief Chris Lawerence has announced, through April, all fire hydrants in the county will be tested. Fire crews will randomly visit every community, removing all caps and flowing the water to ensure each hydrant is working properly.

Residents are advised the tests may cause low water pressure temporally, and the possible discoloration of water. The fire department advises residents to run faucets until water runs clear.

The department asks for citizens to help in reporting damaged hydrants. 775-945-2497.

(Thanks to our media partners in Hawthorne, NV, The Mineral County Independent News newspaper and our listeners in the Hawthorne, NV area listening on KIBS’ Nevada frequency 102.3 FM)