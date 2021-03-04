MAMMOTH MAN LOSES LIFE FROM NEVADA CRASH

(STORY UPDATED 3-5-21 @ 9:00 a.m.)

The deceased driver Larry Myrold has been identified as a Captian in the Mammoth Lake Fire Dept. Fire Dept. Chief Frank Frievalt stated Capt. Myrold was a “Beloved Friend, Father, Husband, Grandfather, and Journeyman Plumber. ” Our hearts go out to all in the exceptional men and women of the Mammoth Lakes Fire Dept. community.

(REPORT FROM NEVADA HIGHWAY PATROL 3-4-21)

On Saturday, February 27, 2021 at approximately 8:15 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on SR-824 (Day Lane) at SR-823 (Lower Colony Road) in Smith Valley.

Preliminary investigation shows that a white 2002 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup was traveling westbound on SR-824 approaching the intersection of SR-823. A green 1998 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling northbound on SR-823 approaching the intersection with SR-824.

The GMC Sierra pickup failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign and struck the right side of the Dodge Ram pickup, causing the Dodge Ram pickup to overturn.

The driver of the GMC Sierra pickup , Lawrence Myrold, 62, from Mammoth Lakes, succumbed to his injuries on March 2.

This crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team.

(Crash Photo Courtesy of NHP)

(Larry Ryrold Photo Courtesy of Mammoth Lakes Fire Dept. )