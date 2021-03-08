Lady Muckers Volleyball take Beatty Hornets

(By Adam Gonzalez – KIBS/KBOV’s Tonopah, NV Correspondant)

Over the weekend the Tonopah Lady Muckers Volleyball Team led by first year Coach Dakota Day Otteson stormed into Beatty to take on the Beatty Lady Hornets.

Tonopah Hitters Lilah Swanson and Hanna Dowers combined with the incredible serve game of Jessica Callaway would help the The Lady Muckers take the first two sets. Setters Tayler Gudmunson and Allen Thompson “The Dive Sisters” would secure the win in the 3rd set with incredible hustle diving for every ball inside and outside the lines.

The Beatty Lady Hornets would show great heart in fighting til the very end. Tonopah Lady Muckers win in straight sets 25-14, 25-9, 25-14.

Tonight The Tonopah Lady Muckers travel to Mineral County for a 6pm game.